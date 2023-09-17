Welcome to this beautifully remodeled 1820s home! In this 4 bedroom home you will find granite counter tops, newer appliances, cherry kitchen cabinetry, gleaming hardwood floors throughout, 2 full baths with updated features such as very large tiled shower and marble counter tops and trim. First floor primary bedroom and bath. Newer roof, furnace, and boiler. 2 car garage with an additional barn that has a lift for the car enthusiasts who like to work on their own vehicles. This all sits on a roomy large lot of land, 9.19 acres! Close to snowmobile / ATV trails that will take you all around the ADKs.