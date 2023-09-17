Wonderfully renovated and updated home in Hudson Falls! Step inside to be greeted by beautiful new floors throughout the home and make your way to the eat-in kitchen where you'll find new cabinets, countertops, SS appliances and a breakfast bar overlooking the living room. 1st floor master with ensuite bathroom and mud room with laundry hook-ups round out the first floor. Upstairs are 3 spacious bedrooms with great sized closets and vaulted ceilings along with another full bathroom. Fully fenced-in yard with off-street parking is great for backyard BBQs! New furnace, water heater and A/C. This move-in ready house is waiting to become your home!