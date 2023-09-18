Located on a quiet country road with a garage and views sits this farmhouse on 2 acres. Endless opportunities await to fix up and remodel this house and make it your own. The 2,200sq.' house features 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms along with a large kitchen. The large open kitchen has potential to be the perfect gathering place for friends and family. There is a full bathroom just off the kitchen as well as a living room and 2 bedrooms on the first floor. Upstairs features 3 additional bedrooms and another bathroom. The house is in need of improvement and attention but has endless potential. There is a 2-stall garage with upstairs storage. Plenty of room for a garden. Views of the mountains and valley looking south from the property. The house is being subdivided from a larger parcel of 86 acres which can be available. Contact me today for more information or to schedule your own private showing. Please no drive-bys. All showings are by appointment only and potential buyers must present proof of funds or pre-approval for confirmation of appointment.