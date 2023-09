Welcome to this spacious raised ranch situated on a generous .09-acre corner lot. This newly renovated home features four bedrooms, two full baths with an open floor plan, perfect for entertaining. Providing ample space for your growing family. Experience the convenience of a prime location, with easy access to downtown Glens Falls, local amenities, parks, and schools, 10 minutes to Lake George and Saratoga. Don't miss the opportunity to call this beautiful property your new home.