Well maintained 4bed / 1.5 bath colonial just outside the Fort Edward Village. Spacious layout features a Formal living and dining room, eat it kitchen, wrap around covered porch, Oversized .42 acre lot perfect for all your entertaining needs, two story detached garage ready to store all your toys or can be used as a wood shop. This is a perfect starter home or ideal to turn into a multi family with proper permits. This one will not last.