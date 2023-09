Come Bring Your Imagination and Finishing Touches This One of Kind Home In The Heart of Fort Ann. Home Is Currently Being Used As An Antique Store But Can Be Easily Be Converted Back To A 4 Bedroom. Home Has Recent Updates Including A New Slate Roof, Custom Built Wooden Staircase, New Electric, Drilled Well, New 1000 Gallon Propane Tank And Much More. Conveniently Located To all the Fort Ann has to offer. Don't Miss This Opportunity To Make this Home Your Own!!!