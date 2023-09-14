ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED with this 3 bedroom , 2 bathroom short term furnished rental. AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 1ST TO JUNE 30TH. It's conveniently located, less than a 10 minute drive to downtown Saratoga Springs and the train station,15- 20 minutes to Ballston Spa and Malta, 30-40 minutes to the International Airport, Albany, Troy, Schenectady, Glens Falls and the lower Adirondack Park Region. The home features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and the property offers a fireside area overlooking the beautiful Bell Brook. It has a large private yard and ample off street parking. A free broker provided rental application is the last three pages within the property photos. Please refer to the property photos for the Broker's contact information to call for an introductory and an informational conversation to schedule your private viewing.