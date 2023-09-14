3 Bedroom Home in Fort Edward - $69,900 Sep 14, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save UnderView More Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Wire Koto Kotohomes Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Glens Falls’s most affordable starter homes Look through budget-friendly homes for first home buyers and flippers Glens Falls’s most affordable starter homes Look through budget-friendly homes for first home buyers and flippers Newly listed homes for sale in the Glens Falls area Browse through recently listed homes in the Glens Falls real estate market and find your next home!