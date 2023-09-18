Come enjoy your private Adirondack camp getaway. Well maintain two bedroom, one bathroom open floor plan cabin featuring cathedral ceilings, woodburning fireplace, propane heat & electric, covered front porch and ample room for storage in your basement. Short distance to your very own 10 ft of lake access on Great Sacandaga. Lake access is through Board of Hudson River/ Black River Association. Conveniently located to Lake George, Saratoga and all the Adirondacks has to offer. Don't miss this opportunity!