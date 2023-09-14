This is a furnished room rental and house share available September 1, 2023 with a flexible lease term. The rent is inclusive of all utilities; basic cable smart tv, wifi, heat, electric, trash pick-up, water/sewer usage, lawn care and snow removal. Off street designated parking for one car in the side driveway. 1st and last month rents are due prior to occupancy. No security deposit is required. The home is owned and occupied by the real estate broker. It is a very clean, comfortable and quiet room rental within 5 minutes to downtown Saratoga Springs, Skidmore College, 20 minutes to Global Foundries and The Navy Site. Conveniently located within 25-45 minutes to all of the Saratoga, Albany, Glens Falls and lower Adirondack regions. It is a fully furnished room complete with queen size bed, bed and bath linens, air conditioning unit, smart cable tv, wifi, shared use of bathroom and kitchen privileges. This is a non smoking, drug free home and absolutely no illegal activities will be allowed. This is a safe home to stay. There is an application required with no application fee. Tenant is to be gainfully employed and to supply payroll records, valid government picture ID and a recent credit report (a free service credit report is acceptable). Listed rental rate is for one person occupancy. Viewing appointments are scheduled after a phone conversation with the listing broker/owner. See property photos for owner's contact information.