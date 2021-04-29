One person dead after leading police on chase that started at Saratoga National Historical Park

MALTA — One person is dead after leading police on a chase that began at the Saratoga National Historic Park and ended in Malta after crashing into a guardrail.

The incident began at about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday when the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office became aware of a suspicious vehicle complaint being handled by U.S. Park Rangers at the battlefield in the town of Stillwater.

Police said the vehicle struck barriers at the park entrance and fled from U.S. park rangers. The vehicle continued north on state Route 32 after which the rangers lost sight of it.

The Stillwater Police Department located the vehicle traveling north on Route 4. The vehicle's driver continued to flee from police and proceeded south throughout the village of Stillwater before reaching the city of Mechanicville, where it passed through and continued west on state Route 67, according to police.

The vehicle continued to Route 9, where it turned south and struck signs in the roundabout at Route 9 and Route 67. It then went south on Route 9, when it crossed over to the northbound lane and struck a guardrail on the east side of the roadway near Goldfoot Road in the town of Malta and came to a stop.

The driver was found dead inside the vehicle.