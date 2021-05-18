 Skip to main content
One incumbent loses in Granville; candidate asked to move away from polling site
GRANVILLE — One Granville school board member was ousted on Tuesday in a contentious election that included drama at the polling place.

Newcomers Connor Hoagland and Emily Jenkins received 313 and 238 votes, respectively, and incumbent Shirley Kunen got 242 to capture three, three-year seats. Incumbent Molly Biggs Celani got 202 votes and Nicole Austin received 189 to finish out of the running.

Among the issues in the election were stalled negotiations over a new teacher contract, staffing cuts, reductions in courses and changes to the special education program.

On Tuesday, Superintendent of Schools Tom McGurl had asked Austin and Joel Davidson, husband of teachers union President Lisa Davidson, to move off campus because of concern they were handing out fliers asking voters to back the three challengers.

When contacted later, Austin said she does not believe the group was doing anything wrong. She said as people drove into the campus, she and Davidson would hold up their fliers and ask people if they wanted one. If so, the person would roll down their window and they would hand them one.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com

