One dead following Hadley crash

HADLEY — A Queensbury man was pronounced dead after his vehicle was submerged in the Sacandaga River in the Town of Hadley, on Sunday.

Police responded at 7:47 p.m. to reports that a car operated by Edward Mastrangelo, 66, had gone into the water while traveling on Old Corinth Road.

State police and divers from the Corinth Fire Department located the vehicle and removed the driver who was transported to Glens Falls Hospital and pronounced dead.

According to police, Mastrangelo was traveling south on Old Corinth Road when his vehicle went off the east shoulder, down an embankment and rolled before landing in the river and becoming submerged.

An autopsy on the victim is pending.

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

