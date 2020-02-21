On frozen pond
On frozen pond

Crandall Park Pond in Glens Falls is open for ice skating daily until 9 p.m. Public works crews clear the surface and add water to smooth the ice, and a light illuminates the pond to provide for skating after dark. Skaters, according to city officials, should be aware that they must provide their own skates and that there are no warming facilities or rest rooms available at the park. Skaters should observe all posted rules governing the skating pond and bear in mind that they skate at their own risk. 

