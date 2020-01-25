On Campus: SUNY Canton names fall president’s list

SUNY Canton names fall president’s list
CANTON — SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran recognized more than 500 students for earning academic honors during the fall 2019 semester. President’s list honors are awarded to full-time students who achieve a 3.75 or greater grade point average. Local students include:
- Brittney L. Drinkwine of Granville, health care management;
- Brett Blanchard of Hudson Falls, health care management;
- Caleb Bondy of Lake Luzerne, electrical engineering technology;
- James Morehouse of Queensbury, graphic and multimedia design;
- Jordan I. Knapp of Queensbury, sports management;
- Michael Wilson of North Creek, graphic and multimedia design;
- Morgan Fisher of Salem, homeland security; and
- Zachary LaFave of Gansevoort, business administration.
SUNY Canton honors part-time students
CANTON — Students are being recognized for earning part-time honors during the fall 2019 semester at SUNY Canton. The college created this award to recognize students who earned at least a 3.25 grade point average in 6 to 11 credits of course work. It stands alongside the college’s dean’s list and president’s list as one of the top awards given for academic success at the college. Local students include:
- Jesika M. Reed of Argyle, nursing;
- Kacey Casas of Gansevoort, legal studies;
- Taylor Walker of Glens Falls, veterinary service administration; and
- Steven C. Gosselin of Whitehall, legal studies.
Dirado named to president’s list
PLYMOUTH, N.H. — Eliza Dirado of Wilton has been named to the Plymouth State University president’s list for the fall 2019 semester. To be named to the president’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 or better for the fall 2019 semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester. Dirado is an environmental science and policy major at Plymouth State.
Oneonta student inducted into society
ONEONTA — Matthew Palmer of Gansevoort was inducted into the SUNY Oneonta Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, during a ceremony Dec. 9 at the Hunt Union Waterfront.
Tejeda makes dean’s list at Bob Jones U
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Karla Camilo Tejeda of Pottersville, a sophomore culinary arts major, was among more than 900 Bob Jones University students named to the fall 2019 dean’s list. The dean’s list recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.
Springfield College recognizes students
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Springfield College recognized students for making the dean’s list during the 2019 fall semester. Criteria for selection to the dean’s list requires that the student must have a minimum semester grade point average of 3.50 for the semester. Local students include:
- Casey Hunter of Greenwich, communication science and disorders;
- Skyler Bateman of Gansevoort, health science and pre-physical therapy; and
- Rachael Holser of Queensbury, psychology.
Strong makes dean’s list at Buffalo State
BUFFALO — Kelly Strong of Gansevoort has been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Buffalo State. In general, students who have completed at least 12 credit hours and who have attained a grade point average of 3.5 or higher qualify for the Buffalo State dean’s list.
Two make Cedarville fall 2019 dean’s list
CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Students have been named to Cedarville University dean’s list for the 2019 fall semester. This recognition requires students to maintain a 3.75 grade point average for with honors and 3.5 grade point average for dean’s list for the semester while taking a minimum of 12 credit hours. Local students include:
- Elliot Jenks of Argyle with honors;
- Joshua Lankford of Glens Falls with honors; and
- Taryn Williamson of Pottersville.
Whitehall students make fall dean’s list
RANDOLPH CENTER, Vt. — Vermont Tech students achieved dean’s list honors for the fall semester of 2019. These are degree students carrying 12 or more letter-graded credit hours who achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Local students include:
- Alex Garrido of Whitehall, Associate of Applied Science in automotive technology; and
- Elizabeth Gebo of Whitehall, Bachelor of Science in radiologic science.
Providence College dean’s list announced
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Richard Custodio of Lake George has been named to the dean’s list at Providence College for the fall 2019 semester. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must achieve at least a 3.55 grade point average with a minimum of 12 credits.
Cole earns academic honors at Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Allison Cole of Gansevoort was named to the dean’s list at Pensacola Christian College for academic achievement during the 2019 fall semester. This was a result of earning a semester grade point average of 3.00 or higher.
Dean College list includes Seacord
FRANKLIN, Mass. — Miranda Seacord of Cambridge has earned a place on the president’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Dean College.
Five local students graduate Castleton
CASTLETON, Vt. — Students recently graduated from Castleton University and will be recognized during the 233rd Commencement ceremony May 16 at the Castleton Pavilion. Local graduates include:
- Alexis Curley of Greenwich;
- Nicole Marchese of Middle Grove;
- Guistina Rathbun of Hampton;
- Macy DuFrain of Queensbury; and
- Eric Gross of Whitehall.
Gwenn Taylor named to Bucknell dean’s list
LEWISBURG, Penn. — Gwenn Taylor of Gansevoort has been named to the Bucknell University dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher to receive dean’s list recognition.
Oneonta provost list includes Benz
ONEONTA — Ashley Benz of Warrensburg was placed on the provost list for the fall 2019 semester at SUNY Oneonta. To qualify, a student must earn a perfect 4.0 grade point average while carrying a course load of 12 hours or more. Ashley is a junior with a double major in psychology and children and family studies.
Geology student puts skills to use in Calif. ONEONTA — Sean Rascoe of Gansevoort was one of 12 SUNY Oneonta geology students who recently spent a week-and-a-half in California developing their field mapping skills and putting them to use in the desert and beyond.
The week-and-a-half-long trip was part of the upper-level course Field Geology of Plate Boundaries, and students were accompanied by their professor Dr. Keith Brunstad. It was an opportunity for students to use what they have learned about geologic mapping in prior coursework in a real-world context and build confidence and experience in this area.
Students spent several days mapping geologic layers that have been warped and broken in Rainbow Basin in the Mojave Desert, near Barstow, California. Amid the eroding mountains and expansive views, students practiced recording geologic observations, taking field notes and sketches, creating maps and geologic cross sections, and presenting summaries of their findings.
At night, they camped out, sleeping in tents and cooking their own food.
The last few days of the trip were spent at University of California—Riverside’s Sweeney Granite Mountains Research Station, which is located in the Mojave National Preserve. There, students got to climb volcanoes and into lava tubes and visit dry lakes where salt is being mined.
Queensbury’s Crotty makes dean’s list
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Emily M. Crotty of Queensbury has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Temple University. In order to be eligible for the dean’s list, a student in the Lew Klein College of Media and Communication had to achieve a semester grade point average of 3.84 or better.
Clarkson University announces dean’s list
POTSDAM — Students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Clarkson University. Dean’s list students must achieve a minimum 3.25 grade point average and also carry at least 14 credit hours. Local students include:
- Cameron P. Alber of Gansevoort, civil engineering/environmental engineering;
- Michael All of Greenfield Center, biology;
- Nick O. Bain of South Glens Falls, biomolecular science;
- Ryan C. Brooks of Stony Creek, mechanical engineering;
- Ryan J. Buser of Gansevoort, mechanical engineering;
- Jonas Butz of Shushan, environmental engineering;
- Ian R. Colvin-Marincic of Queensbury, chemical engineering;
- Christian Theodore Commanda of Schuylerville, electrical engineering/mechanical engineering;
- Kevin Cronin of Greenfield Center, business studies;
- Claire Flannery of Round Lake, innovation and entrepreneurship;
- Elyse Danielle Green of Gansevoort, mathematics;
- Austin Homkey of Queensbury, engineering and management;
- Jonathan Blake Irons of Gansevoort, electrical engineering;
- Michael S. Kloss of Greenfield Center, aeronautical engineering/mechanical engineering;
- Brianna Larose of Warrensburg, chemical engineering;
- Tim Lucid of Pottersville, psychology;
- Tyler MacNeil of Fort Edward, civil engineering;
- Mackenzie Madison of Queensbury, psychology;
- Joseph Patrick Marine of Hudson Falls, engineering and management;
- Ben R. Molloy of Queensbury, mechanical engineering;
- Steve E. Monroe of Chestertown, mechanical engineering;
- Josh Nagle of Gansevoort, aeronautical engineering;
- Jacob J. Nesbitt of Glens Falls, computer science;
- Tarak Patel of Fort Edward, computer engineering/electrical engineering;
- Dylan R. Peck of Fort Ann, chemical engineering;
- Matteo Rehm of Queensbury, mechanical engineering;
- Jon C. Schreiner of Hadley, engineering and management;
- Riley John Tavares of Schuylerville, business studies;
- Tyler Toolan of Warrensburg, innovation and entrepreneurship;
- Matt Waterhouse of Lake Luzerne, engineering and management;
- Casey M. Welch of Schuylerville, chemistry;
- Jordan Willis of Gansevoort, civil engineering;
- Ben M. Willson of Gansevoort, civil engineering; and
- Morgan Zilm of Lake George, mechanical engineering.
Clarkson names presidential scholars
POTSDAM — Students have been named presidential scholars for the fall 2019 semester at Clarkson University. Presidential scholars must achieve a minimum 3.80 grade point average and carry at least 14 credit hours. Local students include:
- Tony J. Abrantes of Lake George mechanical engineering;
- Jude C. Armstrong of Lake George, mechanical engineering;
- Adam Michael Basile of Gansevoort, chemical engineering;
- Brandon W. Bondy of Queensbury, civil engineering;
- Andrew James Culliton of Glens Falls, biology;
- Joseph Drahos of Queensbury, computer engineering;
- Joshua Greenwood of Glens Falls, chemical engineering;
- Jacob W. Kerr of Gansevoort, electrical engineering;
- Rachel Colby Martin of Greenfield Center, mechanical engineering;
- Nicholas J. O’Brien of Hampton, aeronautical engineering;
- Andrew M. Ratto of Queensbury, mechanical engineering;
- Michaela Mary Romano of Brant Lake, biology; and
- Emily Weaver of Hudson Falls, mechanical engineering.
