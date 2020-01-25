On Campus: SUNY Canton names fall president’s list

Alexis Curley of Greenwich;

Nicole Marchese of Middle Grove;

Guistina Rathbun of Hampton;

Macy DuFrain of Queensbury; and

Eric Gross of Whitehall.

Gwenn Taylor named to Bucknell dean’s list

LEWISBURG, Penn. — Gwenn Taylor of Gansevoort has been named to the Bucknell University dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher to receive dean’s list recognition.

Oneonta provost list includes Benz

ONEONTA — Ashley Benz of Warrensburg was placed on the provost list for the fall 2019 semester at SUNY Oneonta. To qualify, a student must earn a perfect 4.0 grade point average while carrying a course load of 12 hours or more. Ashley is a junior with a double major in psychology and children and family studies.

Geology student puts skills to use in Calif. ONEONTA — Sean Rascoe of Gansevoort was one of 12 SUNY Oneonta geology students who recently spent a week-and-a-half in California developing their field mapping skills and putting them to use in the desert and beyond.