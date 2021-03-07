Olympic upbringing: New program introduces Lake Placid students to their hometown's winter sports

On Thursday, the group met at the Olympic Ski Jumping Complex to learn about luge and ski jumping. About 15 participants were able to attend, and on a crisp, sunny day, five Olympians and a few more local coaches were on hand to help them out.

“I really wanted to reach out to kids who may have never tried the sports that made Lake Placid famous,” Wylie said describing how the program got its start. “It’s a pilot program this year because we’re thinking how do we make this work for kids who have no experience, and my thought is we didn’t want to have kids come and just try something once. I wanted them to try and at least come back a second time and then maybe try it again.”

In addition to Wylie, two Olympic doubles luge silver medalists helped out — Gordy Sheer and Mark Grimmette, both Lake Placid residents — as did Marketa Zayonc, who represented the Czech Republic as a luge athlete at the 2002 and 2006 Winter Olympics and now lives in Lake Placid. The fifth Olympian who came out to talk to the students was Jay Rand, who is the supervisor for the town of North Elba and was a ski jumper for the United States at the 1968 Olympics. Colin Delaney and coaching legend Larry Stone, who both work with young ski jumpers in the New York Ski Education Foundation program, were also present to teach the youngsters about the finer points of their sport.