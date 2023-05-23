QUEENSBURY — The Olive Garden in Queensbury has a lot more to offer than endless soup and salad and one local family recently learned just what that means.

Scott Lebed, general manager of the restaurant in Queensbury, has given 24 years of his career to the Italian restaurant chain owned by Darden Restaurants, but this year, the company gave back to Lebed in a big way.

Darden Restaurants recently introduced an all-new scholarship program called the Next Course Scholarship to support team members’ families by helping their children achieve their educational goals. A total of 97 scholarships, worth $3,000 each, were awarded nationwide this spring.

Lebed's sons, Ashton and Cameron, were among the recipients.

“I am grateful for the financial relief Next Course Scholarship has provided my family,” Lebed said. “This opportunity is helping alleviate the stress of finances, and allowing my sons to focus on achieving their goals.”

Ashton is currently majoring in sports medicine at the University of South Carolina and Cameron is studying biomedical engineering at the Rochester Institute of Technology.

Both young men were high achievers that graduated at the top of their high school classes while holding student council positions, achieving multiple varsity spots letters, serving as members of the National Society of High School Scholars and being active in Best Buddies International.