Official: Cambridge school could exhaust surplus by 2026

CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge Central School District could exhaust its fund balance by 2025 if its expenses do not decrease or revenues increase, according to a school business official.

School Business Administrator told the Board of Education on Thursday that the district will be able to use $500,000 in federal COVID relief funds to offset withdrawals from its fund balance this year and next. But it would start running deficits in 2026 and 2027.

Cammarata’s presentation was the first of six school budget workshops scheduled through April. Cammarata reviewed budget assumptions, the budget schedule, a multi-year financial forecast and the results of a tax cap calculator. Under Cammarata’s projections, the tax cap for 2026 would decrease, requiring the school to cut taxes, because the district will pay off a debt in 2025.

Cammarata assumed no changes in state or other aid. Gov. Kathy Hochul won’t announce proposed state aid figures for 2022-23 until later this month, he said.

Cammarata’s presentation can be viewed on the school’s website, www.cambridgecsd.org. Click on district and on Board of Education, then scroll down to the Cambridge Multi-Year Forecast and 2022-01-13 budget presentation.

In other business:

The board approved a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement with Borrego Solar, which is building a 4.9-megawatt solar power facility along Route 22 in the town of Jackson. Borrego will pay $189.48 per megawatt the first year, or $937.73. The amount will increase by 2% per year over the 15-year life of the PILOT. Borrego will also make a one-time education contribution of $195,279. School Superintendent Douglas Silvernell said the donation can only be used for educational purposes but is otherwise unrestricted.

Elementary School Principal Colleen Lester is retiring, Silvernell said. Lester has been principal at the school since 2009. Silvernell said the position will be posted in February. Candidates will be interviewed in March and one will be hired in April.

Three longtime teachers are also retiring from the district: special education teacher Donna Phinney and elementary teachers Susan McKeighan and Karen Whitman. Silvernell thanked them for their service to the school.

