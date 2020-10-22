NYSPHSAA approves team tennis championships

LATHAM — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association Executive Committee approved team championships in boys and girls tennis at Wednesday's quarterly meeting.

It also voted against a proposal by Section I to start the pandemic-delayed Fall II season on Feb. 22 instead of March 1.

In changing the designation of boys and girls tennis from an individual to a team sport, the state will crown team champions in addition to the current individual championships — similar to wrestling, which recently added a state team tournament. The changes to tennis will go into effect in the fall of 2021 for girls, and the spring of 2022 for boys.

The NYSPHSAA Executive Committee approved a two-year pilot program in wrestling for at-large bids to the state tournament, moving to an automatic-qualifier system that eliminates the complicated points system.

Also, the committee voted to bump all regional and state tournament rotations from this fall to the fall of 2021. Bid terms were extended by one year for all state tournaments canceled by the pandemic shutdown.

