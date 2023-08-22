“Dairy Every Day is a Healthy Way – Keeping Kids’ Health on Track” is the theme of the 55th Annual Butter Sculpture at the New York State Fair, press materials said. Separately, Gov. Kathy Hochul appointed Sean Hennessey as Director of The Great New York State Fair. She made the announcement on Aug. 21.

Hennessy served as interim director of the fair in 2022. According to a Post-Star story last year, he took over just weeks before last year's fair started.

“Since his appointment as Interim Director of The Great New York State Fair in 2022, Sean has proven himself to be an innovative and capable leader,” Governor Hochul said.

Hennessy took over for Troy Waffner who had been fair director for about eight years before that. The Post-Star story at the time said that Waffner first went on a leave of absence.

The Butter Sculpture

The butter sculpture shows a small train, conducted by a cow, carrying young passengers. The train’s signage calls out “milk, yogurt and cheese." A sign atop the sculpture says to keep "on track" with dairy in your diet, a press release says. The message is clearly aimed at children and their parents, the press materials say.

Richard A. Ball, New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Commissioner noted, “Unveiling the Butter Sculpture is one of my favorite traditions at The Fair and a wonderful way to honor our dairy farmers who work so hard to feed our families and bring healthy products to our communities every day. I encourage all of our parents and children to get on board with building healthy habits through dairy—it’s a great way to ensure our young people are getting the nutritional benefits they need to succeed and to support New York’s dairy community.”

“Wegmans is once again proud to sponsor the annual Butter Sculpture and delighted to be a part of this long-standing tradition,” said Evelyn Ingram, Director of Community Relations at Wegmans Food Markets. “This year’s theme is an important reminder to parents and caregivers as they prepare meals and snacks for their kids both in-home and on the go.”

This year’s kid-focused sculpture incorporates colors on the station sign and rail cars.Artists Jim Victor and Marie Pelton of Conshohocken, Pennsylvania constructed the sculpture over an 11-day period using more than 800 pounds of butter from O-AT-KA Milk Products in Western New York.

“As kids head back to school, it’s an ideal time for parents to get their children’s health on track by pairing dairy products with other nutrient rich foods to fuel their days for learning in the classroom and playing sports,” said John Chrisman, CEO American Dairy Association North East. “Dairy farmers are strong supporters of children’s health through school nutrition programs and programs that combat food insecurity.”

After The Fair, the sculpture will be deconstructed, with assistance from the Cornell Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners, and transported to Noblehurst Farms in Linwood, N.Y., where it will be recycled into renewable energy.

Each month, Noblehurst Farm’s massive recycling program turns over 500 tons of food waste from supermarkets, universities and schools into enough energy to power the farm and over 300 local homes in the community. The recycling program not only reduces the farm’s carbon footprint, it diverts food waste from landfills, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, press materials say.

Visit americandairy.com/nystatefair for more New York State Fair-related information.