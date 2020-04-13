Nursing home help presses on in Massachusetts

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BOSTON — Massachusetts officials are pressing forward on efforts to help nursing homes and assisted living locations prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which can be especially deadly for older people, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday.

Of about 1,000 senior living locations in Massachusetts, he said, 140 have had at least one confirmed case of COVID-19. The state continues to conduct testing at sites across the state to curb the spread of the disease, the governor said.

The state is also ramping up its support for Chelsea which he said has been hit hard by the coronavirus, Baker said.

Massachusetts has increased testing fourfold in the Chelsea area and is helping provide meals to the community while also creating isolation areas at a hotel for those who test positive and can’t stay with their families.

Baker said it is too early to talk about easing the state of emergency as Massachusetts experiences a surge in cases. Much more testing needs to be done to help officials better understand the scope of infection and aid in the state’s contact tracing program, he said.

“All the data continues to indicate that the days and weeks ahead are going to be difficult,” Baker said.

The numbers