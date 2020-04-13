Nursing home help presses on in Massachusetts

BOSTON — Massachusetts officials are pressing forward on efforts to help nursing homes and assisted living locations prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which can be especially deadly for older people, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday.
Of about 1,000 senior living locations in Massachusetts, he said, 140 have had at least one confirmed case of COVID-19. The state continues to conduct testing at sites across the state to curb the spread of the disease, the governor said.
The state is also ramping up its support for Chelsea which he said has been hit hard by the coronavirus, Baker said.
Massachusetts has increased testing fourfold in the Chelsea area and is helping provide meals to the community while also creating isolation areas at a hotel for those who test positive and can’t stay with their families.
Baker said it is too early to talk about easing the state of emergency as Massachusetts experiences a surge in cases. Much more testing needs to be done to help officials better understand the scope of infection and aid in the state’s contact tracing program, he said.
“All the data continues to indicate that the days and weeks ahead are going to be difficult,” Baker said.
The numbers
The number of people in Massachusetts who have died from COVID-19 rose to 844 on Monday, an increase of 88 deaths.
The number of residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus that causes the disease rose to more than 26,800, according to the Department of Public Health.
More than 2,300 have been hospitalized since the outbreak’s start. More than 122,000 have been tested.
Vermont
A look at the developments around Vermont related to the coronavirus pandemic:
Elections
Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos said Monday that he is working with lawmakers and the governor to ensure Vermonters can vote safely in the August primary and the November general election.
Condos, the state’s top election official, said that asking voters to stand in lines at polling places is the opposite of social distancing and that the 2020 elections will see a significant increase in by-mail voting.
“We must protect voters and poll workers while preserving the right to vote,” Condos said in a written statement. “No Vermonter should have to choose between their health and casting a ballot.”
Vermont already has a 45-day early or absentee voting system that allows any registered voter who wishes to vote early by mail.
The state has received $3 million in COVID-19 relief funding from Congress for elections giving the state the resources to make any needed changes to the state’s election procedures, Condos’ office said.
The numbers
Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said Monday that the number of new cases in Vermont is getting smaller.
Vermont had a total of more than 740 COVID-19 cases, and one additional death, bringing the total to 28 as of Sunday, according to the state Department of Health.
New Hampshire
A look at the developments around New Hampshire related to the coronavirus pandemic:
The numbers
As of Sunday, over 980 people in New Hampshire have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. About a quarter have recovered; 23 have died.
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and the infirm, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.
