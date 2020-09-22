Notes: Bulls hire Donovan as head coach

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls hired Billy Donovan as their coach Tuesday, landing one of the top candidates on the market to lead a rebuilding team with an overhauled front office.
The 55-year-old Donovan spent the past five seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He replaces Jim Boylen, who was fired after the Bulls finished 22-43 and were one of the eight teams that didn’t qualify for the NBA’s restart at Walt Disney World.
Chicago hired Karnisovas as executive vice president of basketball operations in April out of Denver’s front office and shifted John Paxson into an advisory role.
The Bulls also brought in general manager Marc Eversley to replace the fired Gar Forman, and they let Boylen go last month.
Donovan went 243-157 as coach of the Thunder and reached the playoffs each year.
He was a finalist for Coach of the Year this season after his team outperformed expectations and pushed the Houston Rockets to seven games in the first round of the playoffs.
But with his contract expiring, the Thunder announced two weeks ago he would not return, saying it was a mutual decision.
N.D. postpones;Mountain West to meet
As the Atlantic Coast Conference worked Tuesday to reschedule another league game postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak within one of its teams, the Mountain West was zeroing in on a possible late October start to its football season.
No. 7 Notre Dame’s game at Wake Forest on Saturday was postponed after positive COVID-19 tests landed 13 Fighting Irish players in isolation and another 10 in quarantine.
The schools said they were working with the ACC to reschedule the game. Both teams have off Oct. 3.
Mountain West university presidents moved up a scheduled Friday meeting to Thursday, a person with knowledge of the meeting told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league is not making its move toward a possible return to fall sports public.
Mountain West athletic directors are aiming for an Oct. 24 or Oct. 31 start for the football season.
The conference is close to an agreement that will provide its 12 schools with the capacity to perform daily COVID-19 antigen tests on its athletes, the person said.
Bryant sues sheriff
LOS ANGELES — Vanessa Bryant, the widow of basketball star Kobe Bryant, has filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles County sheriff claiming deputies shared unauthorized photos of the crash that killed her husband, their 13-year-old daughter and seven others.
After the Jan. 26 crash, reports surfaced that graphic photos of the victims were being shared. Vanessa Bryant was “shocked and devastated” by the reports, the lawsuit states.
The suit seeks damages for negligence, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
Boughner retained
The San Jose Sharks saw enough from Bob Boughner behind their bench last season to be confident he’s the coach to lead them back to the top.
Sharks general manager Doug Wilson formally retained Boughner as San Jose’s coach Tuesday, removing the interim tag to make him the ninth full-time head coach in franchise history.
Boughner rejoined the Sharks as an assistant to Peter DeBoer in the summer of 2019.
Boughner took over as interim coach after DeBoer and the rest of his assistants were fired Dec. 11. San Jose went 14-20-3 with Boughner behind the bench and missed the playoffs for only the second time since 2003, but Wilson saw enough progress to stick with his coach.
Andreescu out for year
PARIS — Bianca Andreescu, last year’s U.S. Open champion, will sit out the French Open and the rest of 2020.
The 20-year-old Canadian announced her decision to remain sidelined this season via a post Tuesday on social media.
At New York in 2019, Andreescu became the first tennis player from Canada to win a Grand Slam singles championship. She also reached a career-high ranking of No. 4 last year.
But she hasn’t competed since last October because of an injured knee.
NBA may restart in January
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Tuesday that his “best guess” is that next season will not start until at least January, plus acknowledged that the later-than-usual schedule could mean top U.S. men’s players miss next summer’s Tokyo Olympics.
Silver, a guest in a series of panel discussions on CNN, did not indicate that any decisions are finalized.
The league was originally hoping for a Dec. 1 start to next season, then shifted its focus to the chance of a late December start, and now the target has apparently moved again.
Aces even series
BRADENTON, Fla. — A’ja Wilson had 29 points, seven rebounds and a career-high seven blocks to lead the top-seeded Las Vegas Aces past the Connecticut Sun 83-75 on Tuesday night to even the best-of-five playoff series at 1-1.
Wilson converted a three-point play with 1:03 remaining to break a tie at 75. After Connecticut’s 17th turnover of the game, Wilson drove to the basket again, bobbled it and made the layup while being fouled. She missed the free throw, but Angel McCoughtry grabbed the rebound and Dearica Hamby made 1 of 2 free throws for an eight-point lead.
DeWanna Bonner led Connecticut with 23 points and seven rebounds, and Briann January added 20 points.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!