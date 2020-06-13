Norwich player tests positive for coronavirus

A Norwich player announced on Saturday as testing positive for the coronavirus featured in a practice game at Tottenham the previous day ahead of the English Premier League resuming.

The unidentified player was one of two new COVID-19 cases detected after 1,200 people were tested at the 20 clubs on Thursday and Friday. The league releases only anonymous data and no other club disclosed a positive test on Saturday.

Players and club staff are being tested twice a week across the league, which ends its pandemic-enforced 100-day shutdown on Wednesday in empty stadiums.

The Norwich player will not be available for his team's restart game against Southampton on Friday as he has to self-isolate for seven days and then return a negative test before resuming training.

