The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists that all lanes of northbound traffic Tuesday and Wednesday nights will be closed on Interstate-87, the Adirondack Northway, approaching Exit 24. Northbound traffic will be routed off and right back onto the highway at Exit 24 while the lanes are closed.

The closures: 10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, until 6 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23; and from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday night Aug. 23 to Thursday morning Aug. 24.

The southbound lanes may be stopped as needed for periods of about 15 minutes, the DOT said.

The DOT needs to close lanes in order to work on the bridge that spans the Northway at Exit 24, the Bolton Landing-Riverbank exit.

Access southbound to the Northway has been cut off completely since April 3, 2023, and motorists attempting to enter I-87 southbound at Exit 24 have been forced to go to Exit 23 in Warrensburg or Exit 22 in Lake George Village.

Work on the bridge started last spring and is due to finish in late November, weather permitting, the DOT said last March.

"Project is proceeding as expected," the DOT said in an email late Friday. The new bridge is anticipated to have a service life of 75 years, with a vertical clearance of 16.5 feet, the modern standard, nine inches higher than the previous bridge, a DOT statement says.

"The Northway is a vital corridor in the North Country, and with this project the Department of Transportation is ensuring that connectivity between I-87 and our local communities and Adirondack destinations remains strong," DOT Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said in a prepared statement last spring.

New York State Assembly member Matt Simpson (R, 114) said he sees road repairs generally as "critical" to the safety and economic stability of the North Country.

"Updating and modernizing this bridge in particular will bring lasting peace of mind for our year-round residents while also serving the countless visitors who ascend to the Lake George region every year," he said in a statement last spring.

Motorists on the Northway in both directions in the vicinity of this work zone should continue to watch for lane reductions during construction, as well as occasional overnight closures as the project progresses, the DOT said in an email last week.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual's driver license.

Motorists are reminded to Move Over a lane, if safely possible, or slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.