Northway accident that injured three people still under investigation

QUEENSBURY — State police are continuing to investigate an accident on the Northway on Wednesday that injured three people.

Peter A. Thurdekoos, 24, of Queens, was traveling south on the Northway near Exit 20 when the car left the roadway, traveled off the right shoulder of the road and onto the grass, according to police.

The car then became airborne and struck the underside of the Gurney Lane overpass. It then overturned and came to a stop, police said.

Thurdekoos was transported to Glens Falls Hospital and has since been released. Jahaira Resto, 28, was transported by helicopter Albany Medical Center and was treated and released.

An 8-year-old child who was in the back seat was also airlifted to Albany Medical Center. The child’s injuries are serious but not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

