NORTHUMBERLAND — A Northumberland woman has admitted to driving while intoxicated.
Tamela L. Sangster, 60, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court to a felony DWI count.
Sangster was arrested on Dec. 21 after state police responded to the Stewart’s Shop on Schuylerville Road in Northumberland at about 12:30 p.m. for a report of a woman on the ground in the parking lot acting unusually. The woman, later identified as Sangster, got in a vehicle and drove away before troopers arrived.
Police located the vehicle matching the description on West River Road.
Sangster provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.21%.
The charge was upgraded to a felony because she has a previous conviction within the last 10 years.
Sangster is scheduled to be sentenced on June 23.