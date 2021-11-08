 Skip to main content
Northumberland man accused of firing gun at car while hunting

SARATOGA — A Northumberland man was arrested on Sunday after police said she shot at a vehicle while hunting.

The incident took place at about 9:30 a.m. in the area of Homestead Road in the town of Saratoga. Rolland G. Gibbs, 62, is accused of attempting to illegally harvest a deer from his location when he allegedly fired north across the two-lane highway, striking a vehicle from his location, according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

The occupants of the vehicle were treated for non-life threatening injuries at Saratoga Hospital and released.

Gibbs was charged with felony first-degree reckless endangerment and misdemeanor third-degree assault. He was also cited for numerous violations of Environmental Conservation Law.

Gibbs will appear in Saratoga Town Court at a later date to answer the charges.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the state Department of Environmental Conservation police.

