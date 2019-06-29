Degrees awarded: 27

Valedictorian: Caleb Morehouse

Salutatorian: Sydney Gagnon

Featured speaker: Kim Sabo, retiring English teacher from district

Notable: Seniors have received over $51,000 in scholarships, with thanks to Chestertown community

 

