NORTH CREEK — The New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority board of directors on Friday passed two resolutions related to the North Creek Ski Bowl, allowing construction projects to go forward.

ORDA and Gore Mountain will break ground next spring on the North Creek Ski Bowl lodge, a new chairlift and a zip coaster. The chairlift is slated to be ready for the 2024-25 season, and the lodge is scheduled to be completed in 2025.

“The Ski Bowl project will provide a year-round boost to the business community of North Creek,” Johnsburg Town Supervisor Mark Smith said in a press release. “The Ski Bowl redevelopment is a significant project that strengthens the position of North Creek as a year-round destination.”

The North Creek Ski Bowl is owned by the Town of Johnsburg, but the ORDA has operated and maintained winter activities at the Ski Bowl since 2002, including downhill trails and Nordic courses.

The new 18,300-square-foot lodge will replace the one destroyed by fire in 1999 and include a restaurant and two levels of patios. The new zip coaster "will be a unique attraction that combines the features of a zipline with a rail system," the press release said.

ORDA presented the projects to the Town of Johnsburg board in January 2022, but the process was delayed by a lack of wastewater infrastructure. The new lodge will connect to the town's under-construction wastewater treatment facility.