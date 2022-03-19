Tournament Schedule, Scores
(at Cool Insuring Arena)
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Class AA Semifinals
Mount Vernon 64, Baldwin 57
Green Tech 61, Jamestown 31
Class C Semifinals
Newfield 66, Pierson 62
Stillwater 64, Salamanca 56
Class D Semifinals
Heuvelton 68, South Kortright 47
Avoca-Prattsburgh 59, OESJ 42
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Class AA Final
Mount Vernon 55, Green Tech 45
Class A Semifinals
People are also reading…
Manhasset 69, Poughkeepsie 55
New Hartford 52, Amherst 50
Class B Semifinals
Friends Academy 56, Seton Catholic 50
Ichabod Crane 53, Allegany-Limestone 43
Class C Final
Newfield 87, Stillwater 62
Class D Final
Avoca-Prattsburgh 70, Heuvelton 58
SUNDAY’S GAMES
Class A Final
Manhasset vs. New Hartford, 1 p.m.
Class B Final
Ichabod Crane vs. Friends Academy, 3 p.m.
Tickets
Tickets for the State Boys Basketball Tournament are $10 and may be purchased at Cool Insuring Arena’s box office. Sunday’s two games are part of a single session. Seating is general admission — first come, first served.
Girls Tournament
Scores from the State Girls Basketball Tournament in Troy:
Class AA Final
Bishop Kearney 63, Baldwin 57
Class A Final
Averill Park 54, Tappan Zee 48
Class B Semifinals
Waterloo 61, Putnam Valley 39
Schalmont 52, General Brown 42
Class C Semifinals
Millbrook 58, East Rochester 31
Newark Valley 68, Duanesburg 40
Class D Final
Copenhagen 47, Sherman 39
Attendance
Tournament attendance during years played in Glens Falls:
2016 — 15,488
2015 — 18,363
2014 — 15,200 (est.)
2013 — 18,915
2012 — 14,223
2011 — 13,913
2010 — 15,000 (est.)
2009 — 17,157
2008 — 17,426
2007 — 21,117
2006 — 19,154
2005 — 19,245
2004 — 20,029
2003 — 22,724
2002 — 14,437
2001 — 19,018
2000 — 12,893
1999 — 17,679
1998 — 18,658
1997 — 12,287
1996 — 16,269
1995 — 15,890
1994 — 18,102
1993 — 16,861
1992 — 15,038
1991 — 18,775
1990 — 12,262
1989 — 14,564
1988 — 16,525
1987 — 18,005
1986 — 10,911
1985 — 8,878
1984 — 9,125
1983 — 9,843
1982 — 12,810
1981 — 8,588