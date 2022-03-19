 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tournament Schedule, Scores

(at Cool Insuring Arena)

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Class AA Semifinals

Mount Vernon 64, Baldwin 57

Green Tech 61, Jamestown 31

Class C Semifinals

Newfield 66, Pierson 62

Stillwater 64, Salamanca 56

Class D Semifinals

Heuvelton 68, South Kortright 47

Avoca-Prattsburgh 59, OESJ 42

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Class AA Final

Mount Vernon 55, Green Tech 45

Class A Semifinals

Manhasset 69, Poughkeepsie 55

New Hartford 52, Amherst 50

Class B Semifinals

Friends Academy 56, Seton Catholic 50

Ichabod Crane 53, Allegany-Limestone 43

Class C Final

Newfield 87, Stillwater 62

Class D Final

Avoca-Prattsburgh 70, Heuvelton 58

SUNDAY’S GAMES

Class A Final

Manhasset vs. New Hartford, 1 p.m.

Class B Final

Ichabod Crane vs. Friends Academy, 3 p.m.

Tickets

Tickets for the State Boys Basketball Tournament are $10 and may be purchased at Cool Insuring Arena’s box office. Sunday’s two games are part of a single session. Seating is general admission — first come, first served.

Girls Tournament

Scores from the State Girls Basketball Tournament in Troy:

Class AA Final

Bishop Kearney 63, Baldwin 57

Class A Final

Averill Park 54, Tappan Zee 48

Class B Semifinals

Waterloo 61, Putnam Valley 39

Schalmont 52, General Brown 42

Class C Semifinals

Millbrook 58, East Rochester 31

Newark Valley 68, Duanesburg 40

Class D Final

Copenhagen 47, Sherman 39

Attendance

Tournament attendance during years played in Glens Falls:

2016 — 15,488

2015 — 18,363

2014 — 15,200 (est.)

2013 — 18,915

2012 — 14,223

2011 — 13,913

2010 — 15,000 (est.)

2009 — 17,157

2008 — 17,426

2007 — 21,117

2006 — 19,154

2005 — 19,245

2004 — 20,029

2003 — 22,724

2002 — 14,437

2001 — 19,018

2000 — 12,893

1999 — 17,679

1998 — 18,658

1997 — 12,287

1996 — 16,269

1995 — 15,890

1994 — 18,102

1993 — 16,861

1992 — 15,038

1991 — 18,775

1990 — 12,262

1989 — 14,564

1988 — 16,525

1987 — 18,005

1986 — 10,911

1985 — 8,878

1984 — 9,125

1983 — 9,843

1982 — 12,810

1981 — 8,588

