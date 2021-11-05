He could face Medvedev in the final again this Sunday. The second-seeded Russian saved three set points at 5-4 and 0-40 in the first set before beating French qualifier Hugo Gaston 7-6 (7), 6-4.
NEW YORK (AP) — Have a heart, New York!
A Glens Falls contractor was arrested on Tuesday after police said he did not complete a job and did not return the money.
CROWN POINT — One person is dead after a home invasion in the town of Crown Point.
New Yorkers on Tuesday voted overwhelmingly to enact new — if vague — protections for the environment, enshrining in the state constitution a right to a “healthful environment."
Fire destroyed three vehicles and a garage in Queensbury on Wednesday night.
Crews are on the scene of a fire at a house fire in Lake George.
People will head to the polls Tuesday to decide local races and the fate of constitutional ballot questions.
A wood stove is the cause of a fire at a Fort Edward home on Wednesday.
Two people were injured on Thursday after a dump truck collided with another vehicle.
A Glens Falls man was arrested on Thursday after police said he waved a pocket knife at a person in Target.