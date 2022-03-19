(none)
The body of a Moreau woman who went missing last week was found on Tuesday afternoon in the Hudson River.
An armed robbery took place at the McDonald's in the village of South Glens Falls on Sunday night, according to police.
The Queensbury Union Free School District is facing a $5 million lawsuit claiming two children were bullied and harassed on the bus.
A Queensbury man was arrested for selling narcotics following an investigation by the Warren County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit.
A Queensbury man was arrested for allegedly possessing and promoting images that are consistent with child sexual exploitation.
A 39-year-old South Glens Falls man was arrested after a Washington County grand jury indicted him on multiple charges in connection to burglaries.
A 35-year-old Glens Falls man was arrested after selling crack cocaine to an undercover police officer, the Warren County Sheriff's Office said.
The Lake George Central School District's search for a new superintendent has narrowed its search to two finalists, and early next week, the district can meet the two potential candidates.
State police are requesting assistance from the public to locate a missing Moreau resident.
A father and daughter duo from Queensbury set off to help Ukrainian refugees in Poland this week.