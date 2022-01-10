Ski Bowl help
Governor backs aid for North Creek.
Projects funded
Greenwich, other towns helped.
LAKE GEORGE — A Washington Correctional Facility officer was arrested after police said he violated an order of protection.
The Northway Veterinary Hospital in Gansevoort is no longer offering emergency services 24/7.
Four people were injured in an accident on Friday involving a box truck and an ambulance.
The Warren County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of a motor vehicle accident on Sunday night.
Warren County Health Services reported the death of a resident in their 50s on Tuesday.
Local restaurants give their take on the state's ban on Styrofoam that went into effect on New Year's Day.
A Wilton attorney was sentenced on Thursday to one year in jail for stealing over $860,000 from a client.
Warren County reported an additional 328 cases of COVID on Saturday, while Washington County reported 243 new cases from Thursday and Friday.
Washington County late Wednesday night reported the death of a 54-year-old resident from COVID.
A Queensbury man has admitted to driving with a blood alcohol concentration more than twice the legal limit.
