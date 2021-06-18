 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
(none)
0 comments

(none)

  • 0

xx

US Open Breakdown

Leading: Russell Henley and 48-year-old Richard Brand, both at 5 under 137.

Just behind: Louis Oosthuizen and Matthew Wolff, a shot back at 138. Bubba Watson and Jon Rahm were at 3-under 139.

Leaving: Webb Simpson missed the cut, ending his streak of 16 consecutive majors making the cut. Louis Oosthuizen now owns the longest active streak at 14 in a row.

Amateur hour: An amateur failed to make the cut in the U.S. Open for the first time since 2007.

Phil sighting: Phil Mickelson was seven shots back after shooting a 2-under 69. Mickelson is trying to win the Open for the first time at the age of 51, a month after taking the PGA Championship.

Big Bryson: Bryson DeChambeau shot a 2-under 69 and was at 142, five shots back.

Round of the day: Richard Bland, Bubba Watson and Mackenzie Hughes each shot 67.

Notable: Max Homa, Matt Kuchar and Zach Johnson have missed the cut in all three majors this year.

TV: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (NBC).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News