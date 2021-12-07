After being awarded the 2022 Olympics in 2015, China hired big-name coaches from overseas and invested in a youth academy with the aim of developing a homegrown team in time.
Corinth native Zack Clothier has been named the 2021 Wildlife Photographer of the Year by the Natural History Museum of London.
A Glens Falls man who punched his 1-year-old son in the stomach was sentenced recently to 15 days jail.
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Four more cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected in New York, bringing the state's number of c…
The Price Rite Marketplace on Upper Glen Street in Queensbury will close its doors by Dec. 30.
The man convicted of killing 8-year-old Charlotte McCue after he crashed his boat while under the influence is up for parole.
A Queensbury woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from a local golf course.
An Argyle man has been arrested on child pornography charges.
A Saratoga Springs man has been arrested in connection with the filing of false documents with the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.
A Kingsbury plant that sterilizes medical equipment has been identified as a potential factor in the increased risk of cancer in this area.
Three individuals were displaced as a result of a structure fire at 27 Indiana Ave. in Queensbury on Friday morning.
