(Through Thursday’s Games)

FOOTHILLS COUNCIL

North Division

Team;League;Overall

Queensbury;11-1;13-1

South Glens Falls;10-1;12-1-1

Schuylerville;7-5;8-6

Hudson Falls;4-5-2;5-7-2

Glens Falls;3-6-2;4-8-2

South Division

Broadalbin-Perth;8-3;11-3

Scotia;5-5-1;5-7-1

Gloversville;4-7-1;5-8-1

Amsterdam;1-10;1-12

Johnstown;1-11;1-12

ADIRONDACK LEAGUE

East Division

Team;League;Overall

Fort Ann*;10-1-1;10-3-1

Hartford;4-4-3;4-5-4

Argyle;4-5-1;5-6-1

Salem;1-7-3;1-7-3

Granville;0-9-1;0-11-1

West Division

Lake George;10-0;12-0

North Warren;8-3;8-4

Corinth;6-5;6-7

Hadley-Luzerne;4-5-2;5-5-2

Bolton;1-9-1;1-11-1

WASAREN LEAGUE

Team;League;Overall

Mechanicville;6-0;8-4

Tamarac;7-1;10-1

Greenwich;4-1-1;9-2-1

Waterford;4-2-1;9-2-1

Stillwater;4-3;9-3

Saratoga Catholic;3-4-1;5-6-2

Cambridge;2-5-1;5-6-1

Berlin;2-4;7-6

Hoosic Valley;1-6;4-9-1

Hoosick Falls;0-7;1-12

NORTHERN SOCCER LEAGUE

(Southern teams only)

Team;League;Overall

Newcomb;5-4;5-4

Johnsburg-Minerva;4-6;4-10

Indian Lake-Long Lake;1-8, 1-8

SUBURBAN COUNCIL

Saratoga Springs;6-3-1;6-4-1

* — clinched division title

AREA SCORING LEADERS

(Through Wednesday’s Games)

Player;G;A;Pts

Ethan Knauf (LG);19;13;51

Bobby Brushini (SGF);18;13;49

Teddy Borgos (Q);19;9;47

Owen Sutton (LG);18;5;41

Logan Bush (New);18;5;41

Grant Baker (Still);19;2;40

Dante Marin (SpaCath);18;2;38

Andrew King (SGF);14;9;37

Peter Crawford (Q);13;9;35

Tyler Humiston (Arg);14;6;34

AJ Rymph (Green);13;7;33

Charlie Gartner (Green);13;4;29

Issac Cutler (Still);13;3;29

Andrew Cormie (Arg);11;1;23

Aidan Barnes (FA);11;2;23

Ty Loso (FA);6;9;21

Connor Monroe (NW);9;3;21

Jordan Pincheon (Cor);9;2;20

Danny McMahon (HL);9;2;20

Caleb Granger (HL);7;5;19

Jake Cavert (HV);7;5;19

Gabe Freeborn (J-M);9;1;19

Cyrus Guillet (GF);9;0;18

Collin Parker (SGF);9;0;18

Zach Saddlemire (Schy);5;8;18

Charlie Dill (Cam);8;2;18

Brayden Becker (HF);8;1;17

Justin Blanco (LG);8;1;17

Asa Edwards (Q);6;5;17

A. Garcia-Barrientos (Q);8;1;17

Ori-Baker Porazinski (Cam);8;1;17

Harry Rubinstein (Still);6;5;17

Alex Roca (Q);1;13;15

Anthony Galle (J-M);4;7;15

Cian Bresnahan (SL);7;1;15

AREA SHUTOUT LEADERS

Ethan Willis (Q) 6 1/2, Yogi Johnson (LG) 6 1/2, Adam Winchell (FA) 6, David Cohen (SGF) 5, Brady Eugair (Schy) 5, Gavon Darfler (Hart) 5, Jared Montello (Arg) 4, Keke Koenig (SL) 4.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments