But Ciccone got a delightful consolation prize, in the shape of the yellow jersey.
"It's an incredible day. I can't grasp what's happening," the Italian said.
Having raced in the Giro d'Italia in May, where he won a stage, the 24-year-old came to the Tour to bank some experience. The yellow jersey was never in his plans.
"It's strange but super good," he said.
The last three riders to hold the yellow jersey at the top of the Planche des Belles Filles all went on to win in Paris: Bradley Wiggins in 2012; Nibali in 2014; Chris Froome in 2017.
But Ciccone doesn't expect to follow in their footsteps. His Trek-Segafredo team is built around Australian rider Richie Porte, who also got dropped by Thomas but limited the damage, riding in just 9 seconds after the Welshman.
Another sign that Thomas isn't hampered by his crash in June was that he also finished ahead of Egan Bernal, his teammate at Ineos who could yet become one of his main challengers for the Tour title.
Overall, Thomas climbed to fifth overall, 49 seconds behind Ciccone and leapfrogging Bernal, in sixth and now 4 seconds behind Thomas.
"It was a decent day," Thomas said.
The previous wearer of the iconic yellow jersey, French rider Julian Alaphilippe, did everything he could to keep it, battling up the ascent, through the dust.
But Alaphilippe fell just 6 seconds short, losing the race lead he first took on Stage 3.
