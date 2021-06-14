(none)
Three people were taken to the hospital, including a 2-year-old, following a Wednesday night crash at the intersection of Dix Avenue and Quaker Road in Queensbury.
A Malta man was arrested on Thursday after police said he stole over $200,000 while he was the CFO for Hillman Companies in Moreau.
A Granville man has been indicted after police said he had an illegal marijuana growing operation on his property.
A Corinth man was arrested on Thursday after police said he drove drunk and caused a crash that injured four people.
A Queensbury man was arrested on Saturday after police said he violated an order of protection.
A South Glens Falls man was arrested on Sunday after police said he tried to cash bad checks.
The Lake George school board on Tuesday night voted to exit the football merger with Corinth and Hadley-Luzerne.
A Whitehall man was arrested on Tuesday after police said he threw incendiary devices into two mailboxes.
The Whitehall man convicted last month of sexually abusing a child younger than 11 received the maximum sentence on Thursday of 15 years in prison.
A Queensbury man was arrested on Saturday after police said he drove drunk and crashed into a vehicle at Taco Bell.