Wrestlers take titles
Sect. II winners get set for states. PAGE T2
Treehouse experience
Argyle couple going out on a limb. PAGE T6
The Glens Falls Police Department announced Thursday that Sunday's fatal vehicle-pedestrian accident that took the life of Nina Dever, a 71-year-old city resident, is no longer considered a hit-and-run.
A Lake Luzerne man is dead after a snowmobile crash Sunday afternoon.
The local man is expected to serve 32 years in state prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision, as a result of his pleas.
An Argyle treehouse is available to rent on Airbnb.
Police have arrested a suspect in the fire that destroyed a Main Street building in Greenwich on Sunday.
The Glens Falls Police Department on Monday identified Nina A. Dever as the victim of the fatal hit-and-run accident early Sunday morning.
Glens Falls native Liz Lemery Joy is seeking the Republican nomination to challenge incumbent Democrat Paul Tonko in the newly drawn 20th Congressional District.
Crews continued repairing utility lines and clearing rubble Tuesday at the site of Sunday’s fire on Main Street, while the man suspected of setting the blaze at the Wilmarth Building awaited a court date.
State police released details surrounding a fatal Northway crash early Sunday morning.
The Queensbury Union Free School District reported the death of a middle school English teacher on Saturday.
