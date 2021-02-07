Backstrom pulled the Caps even at 4-all inside the final minute of the second period when he squeezed a spinning backhand shot underneath Hart from off Ovechkin’s feed.

But Philadelphia regained the lead 31 seconds into the third, when Couturier fired past Anderson off a rebound of Michael Raffl’s effort.

Laughton completed his hat trick to give the Flyers insurance on another rebound after Anderson’s pad save of Farabee, and Couturier added a late empty netter.

“It’s nice to get rewarded and go to the net and have that happen,” Laughton said. "It’s just a good feeling to help contribute.”

After a rare scoreless night Thursday, Ovechkin’s opening goal marked the sixth game in the last seven when Washington has scored on the power play. The Capitals are 8-14 on the man advantage in that stretch.

Van Riemsdyk contributed his 100th assist across two stints with the Flyers on Laughton's second goal. He has 11 this season, which puts him well on pace to break his previous career high of 33 despite a shortened 56-game schedule.

