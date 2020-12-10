Navy is unbeaten in three games at West Point and won the previous encounter 13-0 in 1943, when the great Glenn Davis was a plebe at West Point. The Midshipmen won last year’s game 31-7 behind the stellar play of senior quarterback Malcolm Perry, who rushed for 304 yards and two touchdowns.

Both teams have had quarterback issues. Injuries have forced Monken to use six players at the position. Niumatalolo started freshman Xavier Arline in last week’s 19-6 loss to Tulsa, the team’s fourth straight setback, and he could get the nod.

“He did some good things last week, but he was also a freshman last week,” Niumatalolo said. ”But what better stage to prepare you for the biggest game of the year than playing the 22nd-ranked team in the country. We’re definitely encouraged by that.”

Junior Christian Anderson was the starter for Army when the season began. Monken is keeping his choice a secret. Army’s triple option is averaging just under 300 yards rushing per game to 185.3 for the Midshipmen.

Navy senior tri-captain Billy Honaker will wear No. 68 in honor of former offensive lineman David Forney, who died on campus at age 22 in February 2019. The number was not issued this season, but the team honored Forney by wearing a sticker on the backs of their helmets that pictures him running out of the tunnel at the 2019 Army-Navy game carrying the American flag with the word “Brotherhood” underneath.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0