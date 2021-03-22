Surviving the virus
G.F. Hospital has come a long way. Page T2
The Dance goes on
SGF marathon has new location. Page T3
State police have lost an AR-15 and are now seeking the public’s help in tracking the weapon down. According to the agency, the incident is "part of an ongoing internal administrative investigation.”
A Fort Edward woman was arrested this week for allegedly threatening to harm a Washington County employee and cause damage to several of the county’s municipal buildings.
A fired employee has filed a $1.5 million lawsuit against Warren County alleging that her civil rights were violated.
It should be beneath the dignity of a member of Congress to sell merchandise through a campaign website that attacks and mocks another politician, or any U.S. citizen. But that is what Elise Stefanik is doing.
State police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing rifle.
A Saratoga Springs man was arrested on Tuesday after police said he had sex with a person younger than 13.
Two men were arrested on Monday after police said they were transporting about 200 pounds of marijuana on the Northway.
Fort Edward Superintendent Dan Ward and Ballston Spa curriculum director Kathleen Skellie are the finalists to lead Hudson Falls schools.
Two months after the state set up a mass vaccination site on Gurney Lane in Queensbury, but never opened it, a new site is opening at Aviation Mall. The state began taking appointments this morning.
Police arrested a Cambridge man and charged him with felony strangulation Friday.
