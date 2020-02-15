(none)
0 comments

(none)

  • 0

NO. 8 FLORIDA STATE 80, SYRACUSE 77: Patrick Williams scored 17 points and pulled down seven rebounds as No. 8 Florida State avoided the upset. Glens Falls native Joseph Girard III scored 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Syracuse.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News