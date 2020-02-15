NO. 8 FLORIDA STATE 80, SYRACUSE 77: Patrick Williams scored 17 points and pulled down seven rebounds as No. 8 Florida State avoided the upset. Glens Falls native Joseph Girard III scored 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Syracuse.
A rare fish caught on Lake Champlain has led to charges against an angler who caught it.
A Lake Luzerne man who shot himself in the face has been charged with threatening a woman with a shotgun.
A local attorney has bequeathed $2.2 million to Glens Falls Hospital and $2.2 million to Crandall Public Library.
Three men face charges after a chase and drug seizure on the Northway.
A crash in Lake Luzerne led to a stolen car arrest during Friday's snow and ice storm.
BALLSTON SPA — A Saratoga Springs man was convicted of eight charges last week following a two-week trial in Saratoga County Court that focuse…
The outlets on Route 9 in Queensbury have seen at least four departures, and two additions, in recent weeks.
March 6, 1971 — Feb. 7, 2020
ADK Fit has opened on the second floor of 80 Glen St. and offers 24-hour gym access.
A man who had 167 pounds of marijuana in Warren County is headed to state prison.