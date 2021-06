The first-ever Adirondack Jeep Invasion rolled into the area on Friday for three days of off-road fun in the Stony Creek area and a Show & Shine event in the village of Lake George.

The event was headquartered at 1000 Acres Ranch in Stony Creek.

Trail rides, a vendor area, an obstacle course, along with a "Downtown Invasion" on Saturday in the village of Lake George, were on the schedule.

