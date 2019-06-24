Vargas issued a statement but didn't answer questions.

"I think it's unfortunate for all parties, an unfortunate distraction," Vargas said.

Van Wagnenen said Callaway's status as manager remains unchanged. The Mets are 37-41.

"Frustrations were high and he understands from a leadership position that we can't lose control and he knows that's not something that should've happened," Van Wagnenen said. "My confidence remains the same in Mickey's ability to do his job."

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments