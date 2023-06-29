As families gather to commemorate America’s birthday, it’s important to know what the rules and regulations are in each community to have a safe and enjoyable July 4th celebration.

Across New York State, the personal use of fireworks, such as firecrackers, bottle rockets, roman candles, spinners, and aerial devices, is prohibited. In many counties as in Saratoga County and Washington County, sparkling devices, which are categorized as ground based or handheld devices that produce a shower of colored sparks and or a colored flame, audible crackling or whistling noise and smoke, are permitted.

In Warren County, however, no personal fireworks or sparkling devices are allowed. In 2021, the Warren County Board of Supervisors voted to rescind the local law which allowed the sale of sparkling devices in Washington, Saratoga, and Warren Counties. The move was spurred by concerns from Warren County residents. In particular of the impact of fireworks on military veterans, those with PTSD and pets. Additionally, this year the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) has released information for planning a July 4th celebration around a loved one with dementia.

“Fireworks and large crowds can be distressing and disorienting for someone with dementia, which is why it’s important that families make the proper adaptations to ensure their loved one living with dementia can celebrate and enjoy Independence Day,” said Jennifer Reeder, LCSW, SIFI, Director of Educational and Social Services for the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America. “Proactive planning and consideration will go a long way towards making July 4th a happy, joyous occasion for a loved one with dementia.”

The AFA suggests keeping the person in a quiet, indoor area at times when they might hear fireworks. Parades and firework displays can be enjoyed by watching them on TV. Air conditioners and other white noise machines, as well as soothing music can be used to help lessen the effects of loud noises from outside. Consider providing name tags for everyone when planning a get together to help cue your loved one. Plan patriotic activities such as decorating, making themed foods, and singing patriotic songs with the person to help remind them of what time of year it is.

Families with questions or concerns can speak with a licensed social worker by calling AFA’s Helpline at (866) 232-8484, sending a text message to (646) 586-5283 or web chatting through AFA’s website, www.alzfdn.org.