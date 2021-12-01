No. 6 Villanova tops Penn 71-56 at Palestra for Big 5 win

PHILADELPHIA — Collin Gillespie scored 26 points, Brandon Slater had 16 and No. 6 Villanova avoided a second straight court-storming at Penn with a 71-56 win Wednesday night.

The last time the two Big 5 schools played at the Palestra in 2018, the Ivy League Quakers pulled off one of the great upsets in school history with a three-point win over the reigning national champion Wildcats.

The only thing more improbable for Penn than beating Villanova once was doing it twice inside the hoops haven affectionately known as the Cathedral of college basketball.

The Wildcats (5-2) used an early 13-0 run that gave them a needed cushion by halftime.

KANSAS STATE 71, ALBANY 43: Nijel Pack scored 17 points and Mark Smith scored 14 with 10 rebounds and Kansas State opened it up in the second half and beat Albany.

Smith’s dunk with 14:52 remaining made it a 42-24 contest in favor of Kansas State (4-2), which emerged from the break with a 13-4 scoring outburst to take control.

Trey Hutcheson’s layup with 6:35 left before intermission brought the Great Danes (1-6) into a tie at 17. But Markquis Nowell countered with a 3-pointer, Ismael Massoud a jumper, Kaosi Ezeagu made a layup and threw down a dunk in an 11-0 run and the Wildcats went to the break up 29-20.

Devondre Perry scored 11 points for Albany.

GEORGIA 82, NO. 18 MEMPHIS 79: Jabri Abdur-Rahim’s 3-pointer with less than 2 minutes remaining gave Georgia the lead, and the Bulldogs snapped their four-game losing streak by beating No. 18 Memphis.

The 3-pointer by Abdur-Rahim, who scored 15 points, gave the Bulldogs a 78-77 lead over the Tigers, who led most of the second half. Kario Oquendo, who scored a game-high 24 points, followed with a steal and jam that extended the lead to three points.

Following a missed free throw by Landers Nolley II of Memphis, Georgia’s Jailyn Ingram made one of two free throws for an 81-77 lead. A jam by Nolley, who led the Tigers with 17 points, cut the lead to two points.

NO. 10 ARKANSAS 97, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 60: Stanley Umude scored 17 points off the bench and rkansas won its seventh straight game to start the season.

Arkansas (7-0) forced the Bears into 14 turnovers in the second half. Au’Diese Toney scored 14 of his 16 points in the final 20 minutes to ensure Arkansas’ largest margin of victory of the season. Devo Davis scored a season-high 16 points for the Razorbacks, while JD Notae scored 10, giving him double digits in each of the Razorbacks’ first seven games.

OKLAHOMA 74, NO. 14 FLORIDA 67: Tanner Groves scored 20 points to lead Oklahoma to a victory over No. 14 Florida.

Groves, a transfer from Eastern Washington, shot 8 of 11 and had eight rebounds.

Jalen Hill scored 18 points and Umoja Gibson added 15 for Oklahoma (7-1), which earned its biggest win yet under new coach Porter Moser. He picked up his 300th career coaching win after previous stops at Arkansas-Little Rock, Illinois State and Loyola Chicago.

NO. 19 IOWA STATE 83, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 64: Izaiah Brockington had 23 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season, and Iowa State shook off a slow start to beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

The Cyclones (7-0), who entered the AP Top 25 this week for the first time since Feb. 2019, extended their best start since 2015-16.

Tre Jackson scored 12 points and George Conditt added 11 points and seven rebounds for Iowa State.

NO. 22 MICHIGAN STATE 73, LOUISVILLE 64: Malik Hall scored eight of his 15 points in a 1:34 stretch early in the second half, helping Michigan State build a big lead it needed to hold off Louisville in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

The Spartans (6-2) overcame 19 turnovers by playing well in spurts and making 10 of 18 3-pointers.

The Cardinals (5-2) led late in the first half, trailed by just two points shortly after halftime and fell behind by 20 midway through the second half.

NO. 25 SETON HALL 85, WAGNER 63: Jared Rhoden had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Kadary Richmond added 10 points, leading Seton Hall past Wagner.

Richmond also added nine assists, six rebounds, four steals, and a blocked shot as Seton Hall (6-1) won its third straight game.

