Nine was a huge number for Fort Ann this year, as the Cardinals' boys soccer and girls softball teams both won their ninth consecutive Section II titles. The boys soccer team pulled off an overtime win in the sectional finals at the end of October, and earlier this month, the softball team stunned previously unbeaten Whitehall for its ninth straight Class D crown. Both teams lost in regionals, but they still rule Section II.
