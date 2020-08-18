Nimmo's 3 hits, 2 RBIs paces Mets to 8-3 win over Marlins

MIAMI — Brandon Nimmo had three hits and two RBIs, leading New York to an 8-3 win over Miami on Tuesday night, the Mets' second straight win over the Marlins.

Nimmo went 3-for-5 and finished a double short of hitting for the cycle. He hit the first of three solo homers for New York, which had four home runs on Monday. The Mets have scored 19 runs in their last two games.

The Marlins (9-8) lost their fourth straight and for the seventh time in nine games since their 7-1 start.

J.D. Davis and Amed Rosario also homered for the Mets (11-14), who broke the game open with four runs in the eighth inning.

Rosario, whom Mets manager Luis Rojas has stuck with as his starting shortstop despite his early-season hitting struggles, posted three RBI and went 2-for-4.

The Mets lost another starting pitcher to injury Tuesday when they placed David Peterson on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder fatigue.

Corey Oswalt started in his place and gave up two runs on five hits with four strikeouts and no walks in 4 1/3 innings. Mets' relievers Justin Wilson (1-1), Jared Hughes and Dellin Betances combined for 3 2/3 scoreless innings before the Marlins scored a run on three hits off Edwin Diaz in the ninth.