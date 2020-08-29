NHL Playoffs

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
N.Y. Islanders 2, Philadelphia 1
Game 1: Islanders 4, Philadelphia 0
Game 2: Philadelphia 4, Islanders 3 (OT)
Game 3: Islanders 3, Philadelphia 1
Aug. 30: Islanders vs. Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
Sept. 1: Philadelphia vs. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Sept. 3: Islanders vs. Philadelphia, TBD*
Sept. 5: Islanders vs. Philadelphia, TBD*
Tampa Bay 3, Boston 1
Game 1: Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2
Game 2 : Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3 (OT)
Game 3: Tampa Bay 7, Boston 1
Game 4: Boston 3, Tampa Bay 1
Aug. 31: Boston vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, TBD*
Sept. 3: Boston vs. Tampa Bay, TBD*
Las Vegas 1, Vancouver 1
Game 1: Las Vegas 5, Vancouver 0
Game 2: Vancouver 5, Las Vegas 2
Game 3: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, (n)
Aug. 30: Vancouver vs. Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
Sept. 1: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, 9:45 p.m.
Sept. 3: Vancouver vs. Las Vegas, TBD*
Sept. 4: Vancouver vs. Las Vegas, TBD*
Dallas 2, Colorado 1
Game 1: Dallas 5, Colorado 3
Game 2: Dallas 5, Colorado 2
Game 3: Colorado 6, Dallas 4
Aug. 30: Dallas vs. Colorado, 6 p.m.
Aug. 31: Colorado vs. Dallas, 9:45 p.m.
Sept. 2: Dallas vs. Colorado, TBD*
Sept. 4: Dallas vs. Colorado, TBD*
* — if necessary
